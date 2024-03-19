Revisor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.75. 2,577,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,877,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $291.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.16 and a 200 day moving average of $153.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.11.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

