Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 668 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Baugh & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 3.0% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 24,823 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $121.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,221,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533,829. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.55 and a 200-day moving average of $111.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 867.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

