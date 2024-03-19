Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 215,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,912,000 after acquiring an additional 117,002 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.37. 2,889,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,528,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 867.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

