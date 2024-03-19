Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,703 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,511,804. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.30. The company has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of -48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.