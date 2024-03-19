Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $297,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,434,000 after buying an additional 11,181,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 273.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,270,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $112.93. 2,323,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,729,412. The company has a market capitalization of $448.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.91.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

