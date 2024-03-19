Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $99,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $474.94. 2,411,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,597. The business’s 50 day moving average is $456.44 and its 200-day moving average is $426.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $357.72 and a 12-month high of $476.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

