Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,460 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $620.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.54 and a 1-year high of $627.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $562.39 and a 200 day moving average of $479.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,127 shares of company stock valued at $152,809,232 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.88.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

