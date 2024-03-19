Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires New Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.9% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.38.

Accenture Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ACN traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $376.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,880. The company has a market capitalization of $236.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a one year low of $250.01 and a one year high of $387.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.32.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

