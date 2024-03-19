Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys Shares of 6,724 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,724 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $2.61 on Tuesday, hitting $171.19. 70,351,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,100,180. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $545.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

