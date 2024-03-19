LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $881,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $192.78. 1,628,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $176.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.99 and a 200 day moving average of $162.15.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.