Kwmg LLC Sells 65 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kwmg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 74,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $518.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,825,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,149. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $391.09 and a 52-week high of $520.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $499.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

