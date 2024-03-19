JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.84. 841,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,965,195. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $193.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.22. The stock has a market cap of $555.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.