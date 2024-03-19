410,306 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 410,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,462,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,420,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,624,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,409,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,598,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,783,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,639,000 after purchasing an additional 567,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $59.77. 128,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.73.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.