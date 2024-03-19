Kwmg LLC Purchases 6,395 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kwmg LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.52. 6,799,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,281,403. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.