Kwmg LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kwmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
IVW stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.73. 2,838,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,199. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.92 and a 1-year high of $84.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.42.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.