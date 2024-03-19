SingularityNET Price Reaches $1.05 on Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $257.31 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00001629 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006142 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00027159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00015087 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,548.00 or 0.99991344 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010870 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00146929 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,686,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,325.9835198 with 1,279,380,811.6426191 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.9632803 USD and is down -17.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 224 active market(s) with $206,638,600.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

