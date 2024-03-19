Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 478 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.5% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $161.93. 1,387,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,914,400. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.82 and a 200-day moving average of $151.75. The company has a market capitalization of $381.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $162.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

