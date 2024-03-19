Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Decreased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $186,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 5,907.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 221,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,486,000 after acquiring an additional 217,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of V traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $285.86. The stock had a trading volume of 985,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,521. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $289.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

