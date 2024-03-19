Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $7.96 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stewardship Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.9% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $435.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,897,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,671,297. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.46. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $302.01 and a 12-month high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

