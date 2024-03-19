Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s 8th Largest Position

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.2% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $435.66. 15,981,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,624,805. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $302.01 and a twelve month high of $448.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $428.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.46.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

