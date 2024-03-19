Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Short Interest Up 9.6% in February

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the February 14th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,920,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after acquiring an additional 97,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,540,000 after buying an additional 50,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.35. 289,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,678. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $62.69 and a 1 year high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 138.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBRL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBRL

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.