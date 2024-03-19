Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Source Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.09. 1,584,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086,026. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.