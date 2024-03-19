Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Up 7.8%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.99 and last traded at $108.75. Approximately 73,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 104,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRUS. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 828.37 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.04.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,092.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

