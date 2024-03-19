Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 575,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 364,589 shares.The stock last traded at $11.15 and had previously closed at $11.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DESP. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Despegar.com from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Despegar.com Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Despegar.com

The stock has a market capitalization of $725.34 million, a PE ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,320,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 196,369 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 673,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 392,366 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,623,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,808,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 210,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

