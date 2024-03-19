Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.67

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.67 and last traded at $80.59, with a volume of 32087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPG. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,856,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,027,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,148,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,643,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,754,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

