WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.57

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.57 and last traded at $54.57, with a volume of 16949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.32.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08. The company has a market cap of $796.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 56,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 318,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,976,000 after acquiring an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

