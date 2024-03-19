ORIX (NYSE:IX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.15

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.15 and last traded at $112.15, with a volume of 7946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.53.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ORIX by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

