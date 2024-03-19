iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.85

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 103390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,246,000 after purchasing an additional 609,911 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,204,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,060,000 after purchasing an additional 286,621 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

