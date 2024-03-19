CRH (NYSE:CRH) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.11

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.11 and last traded at $85.09, with a volume of 1561169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

Get CRH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRH

CRH Trading Up 1.0 %

CRH Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at $941,562,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,454,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 428.0% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,133,000 after buying an additional 8,947,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $552,222,000. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.