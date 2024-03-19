Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.70

Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.70 and last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 42943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $148,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,574.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $148,644.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,574.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 9,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $304,185.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

