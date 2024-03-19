Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.31

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.31 and last traded at $115.11, with a volume of 195944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WFRD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,213,915.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,213,915.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $1,163,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,440.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,628,764. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 539.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

