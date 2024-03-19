Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.34

Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.34 and last traded at $40.34, with a volume of 25663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.
Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group
In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,733,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,439,069 shares of company stock valued at $133,451,301.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
