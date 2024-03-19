Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sparton Resources Trading Down 14.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Sparton Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Sir Harry Oakes Gold Property, including 46 mining claims and 3 mining leases in the Matachewan Gold Area; and Pens Polymetallic Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sparton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.