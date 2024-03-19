Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GUG. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the period.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Performance
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.79. 54,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,132. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $15.06.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Cuts Dividend
