Nevada Zinc (CVE:NZN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Nevada Zinc Co. (CVE:NZN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 332000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Nevada Zinc Corporation, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc and lead. Its principal property is the 100% owned Lone Mountain zinc project comprising 202 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in Eureka County, Nevada.

