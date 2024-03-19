Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Trading 14.3% Higher

Shares of Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 315,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 277,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.94. The stock has a market cap of C$119.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

