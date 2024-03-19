Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Short Interest Update

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the February 14th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $493,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,517,000 after buying an additional 333,947 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 41.9% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 16,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.92. 485,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.11. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $148.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DGX

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.