DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.25

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 109300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners increased their price objective on shares of DIAGNOS from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.
DIAGNOS Stock Down 5.7 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Tristram Coffin sold 800,000 shares of DIAGNOS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$240,000.00. 14.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
DIAGNOS Company Profile
DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.
