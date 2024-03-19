DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.25

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 109300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners increased their price objective on shares of DIAGNOS from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get DIAGNOS alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Stock Down 5.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.41.

In related news, insider Tristram Coffin sold 800,000 shares of DIAGNOS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$240,000.00. 14.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.