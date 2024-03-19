Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 13,037 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 165% compared to the typical volume of 4,925 call options.

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 428.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.13. 1,534,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,737. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.19.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

