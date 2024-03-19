CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Down 7.1% in February

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 631,800 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the February 14th total of 680,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CGI Trading Up 1.2 %

GIB stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,923. CGI has a 52 week low of $90.85 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.54.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,389,000 after buying an additional 132,166 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,190,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,239,000 after purchasing an additional 805,973 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,085,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,103,000 after purchasing an additional 272,371 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in CGI by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,711,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,239,000 after purchasing an additional 129,020 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CGI by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,505,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,026,000 after purchasing an additional 401,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

