Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the February 14th total of 4,210,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Cryoport Stock Performance

CYRX stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.38. 319,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,516. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $802.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 19.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 16.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 50.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 64.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

