Short Interest in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Decreases By 6.9%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,450,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 11,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
CommScope Stock Performance
Shares of CommScope stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. 1,382,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. CommScope has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $6.65.
Insider Activity at CommScope
In related news, Director L William Krause bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $91,107.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 227,873 shares in the company, valued at $362,318.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of CommScope
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
COMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.27.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
