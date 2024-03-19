Short Interest in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Decreases By 6.9%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,450,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 11,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of CommScope stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. 1,382,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. CommScope has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $6.65.

In related news, Director L William Krause bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $91,107.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 227,873 shares in the company, valued at $362,318.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,071,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,862,000 after buying an additional 3,911,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CommScope by 59.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,226,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,141 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in CommScope by 80.0% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CommScope by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.27.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

