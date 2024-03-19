Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Down 7.0% in February

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the February 14th total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after buying an additional 354,946 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.50. The stock had a trading volume of 574,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,364. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $105.67.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

