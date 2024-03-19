CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 629,500 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 676,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

NASDAQ:CURI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. 46,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,560. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,961 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.