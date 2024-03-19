Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 27 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.11. The stock had a trading volume of 379,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.04. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

