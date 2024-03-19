3,733 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. S&P Global comprises about 0.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $423.32. 907,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,696. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.08 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $435.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.