13,257 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 0.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 59,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,617 shares of company stock valued at $20,784,288 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $135.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,398. The firm has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.66 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.