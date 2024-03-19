Kwmg LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kwmg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,807. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

