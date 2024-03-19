Kwmg LLC Invests $3.71 Million in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 74,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.14. The company had a trading volume of 521,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,528. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $93.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.