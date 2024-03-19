Kwmg LLC Invests $3.71 Million in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 74,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical
In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Price Performance
EMN traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.14. The company had a trading volume of 521,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,528. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $93.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.
Eastman Chemical Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
