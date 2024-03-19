Kwmg LLC Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,186,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,965,723. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

